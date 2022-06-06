Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,806,000 after buying an additional 67,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

