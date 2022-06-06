Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.52% of Constellation Brands worth $249,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellation Brands by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG increased its position in Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.19.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $243.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average of $237.03. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

