Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Lancaster Investment Management

Lancaster Investment Management grew its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,383,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305,640 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for about 55.8% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Constellium were worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,144,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 395,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $42,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. 23,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

