Contrasting Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) & Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherent and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.49 billion 4.57 -$106.75 million $4.63 59.17 Cue Health $618.11 million 1.18 $86.42 million N/A N/A

Cue Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent 7.47% 15.70% 7.44% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coherent and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherent presently has a consensus price target of $272.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Coherent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Cue Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coherent beats Cue Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

