Contrasting Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coloured Ties Capital and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 0.01 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -0.01

Coloured Ties Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.