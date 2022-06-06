Contrasting Power REIT (PW) & Its Competitors

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Power REIT to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Power REIT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Power REIT Competitors 3932 15377 14807 389 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Power REIT’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Power REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.1% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million $5.14 million 17.34 Power REIT Competitors $784.33 million $166.79 million 22.83

Power REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65% Power REIT Competitors 15.69% -4.54% 2.42%

Summary

Power REIT competitors beat Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Power REIT (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

