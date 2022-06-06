Convex Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $531.45 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00028307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 250.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.87 or 0.02178671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00432287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,911,424 coins and its circulating supply is 62,746,900 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.