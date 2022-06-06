Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 10.25.

Shares of CORZ opened at 2.78 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 2.64 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

