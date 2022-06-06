Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Corning worth $63,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

