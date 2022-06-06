Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $580.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $560.00.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $476.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

