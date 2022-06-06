Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

