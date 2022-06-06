Cowen Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $450.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.21.

RH opened at $304.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 84.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

