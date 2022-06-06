Craig Hallum Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

PagerDuty stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $143,174,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

