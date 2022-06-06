Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

CR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Crane by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Crane by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

