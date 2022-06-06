Credit Agricole S A Acquires 6,964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

