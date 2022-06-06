Credit Agricole S A Buys 751 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.