Credit Agricole S A Buys 806 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

