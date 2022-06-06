Credit Agricole S A Buys 9,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.