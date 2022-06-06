Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $58,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Blink Charging by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLNK opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

