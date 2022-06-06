Credit Agricole S A Invests $616,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ Z opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $124.70.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

