Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,364,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,660,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $136.32.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.