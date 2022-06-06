Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,261 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after acquiring an additional 879,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $142.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $143.27.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,739 shares of company stock worth $1,756,088 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

