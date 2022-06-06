Credit Agricole S A Sells 856 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $67.10 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,467.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

