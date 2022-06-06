Credit Suisse Group Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.41.

MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

