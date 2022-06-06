Credits (CS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Credits has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $181,277.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

