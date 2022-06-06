CROAT (CROAT) Trading 106% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $115,592.00 and $239.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 106% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,601,289 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

