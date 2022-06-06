CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $167.46 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.