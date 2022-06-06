CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,010.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

