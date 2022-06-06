Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 6th (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Crypto 1 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 6th. Crypto 1 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Crypto 1 Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DAOOU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAOOU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

