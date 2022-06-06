CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003377 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1,956.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

