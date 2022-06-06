CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart makes up 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $210,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.78. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.