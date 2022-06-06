D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 3,482,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,912. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

