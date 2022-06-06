Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,129.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Databroker has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $3,129.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

