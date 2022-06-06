DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.79 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $44,010.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

