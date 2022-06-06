Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $361.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.12.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

