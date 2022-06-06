DeGate Price Tops $0.12 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. DeGate has a market cap of $10.38 million and $1.57 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00647567 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00422238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.