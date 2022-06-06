Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. 21,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,170,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

