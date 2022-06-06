Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,343 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $763,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 38.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,973,398. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

