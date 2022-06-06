Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Delta Apparel stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52.
