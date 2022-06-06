Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $127.73 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $127.73 million and $35.98 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

