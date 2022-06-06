Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

