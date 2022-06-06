Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €27.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock remained flat at $€19.12 ($20.56) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,757,837 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.86.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

