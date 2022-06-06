Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 4,442 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
