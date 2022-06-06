Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 4,442 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,172,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $7,205,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

