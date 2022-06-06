DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Position Decreased by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC cut its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,055,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857,100 shares during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions comprises approximately 3.3% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned 9.44% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 87.63%. Analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.