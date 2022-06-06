Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 8.3%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares were up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.62 and last traded at $41.45. Approximately 958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.