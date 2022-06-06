DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,732. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after acquiring an additional 257,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.