Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $11.43 on Friday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $339.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

