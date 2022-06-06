Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

DNB stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.63. 40,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 803.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

