Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.67. 22,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 562,688 shares of company stock valued at $50,616,470 and have sold 1,167 shares valued at $106,162. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

