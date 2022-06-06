Dynamic Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $628,656.66 and approximately $28.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,450.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.60 or 0.06074986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00209299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00594408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00612493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00073293 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

